Tip sends deputies on weapon search at St. Martin High School

Jackson County Sheriff Charles Britt tells WLOX News his department responded to an anonymous tip regarding a student bringing a weapon to St. Martin High School on Thursday morning. Britt said the tip came in around 7:15 a.m., and deputies had descended on the school by 7:30 a.m.

Officials said deputies and school resource officers investigated the claim that a student was planning to use the weapon in an altercation with another student. Britt said investigators found the claim to be unfounded.

"We take calls like this very seriously. Our children are of the utmost importance," Britt said. "We will do everything we can to keep them and the community safe."

Britt said no arrests were made and no injuries were reported.

