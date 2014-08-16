Ocean Springs football altering offensive gameplan

It wasn't a perfect day of practice Friday for Ocean Springs' newest quarterback Drew Windham and the Greyhounds.

If that name sounds familiar, that's because Drew is the younger brother of Wes Windham, who graduated from Ocean Springs High School in 2013.

"Basically he just told me to stay cool, calm and collected," Drew Windham said. "In the end, it's all just a game so just have fun with it."

Drew will be the starting quarterback this year as a junior. But he'll be the signal caller for a slightly altered offensive gameplan. The Greyhounds are switching from a spread offense to more of a run balanced attack.

"It's not an all-the-time spread and the ball slinging around," head coach Ryan Ross said. "We just want to be more of a solid football team, control the ball and do what we need to do to win the games more in the fourth quarter."

The Greyhounds won six games compared to five losses in 2013. Despite having a winning record, Ocean Springs missed the playoffs for the first time in a decade.

In Ross's third year as head coach, the Greyhounds' five defeats were by an average of 3.6 points and none of them were by more than five points. He says the team could've cracked the playoffs if the offense would've kept the turnover margin in their favor instead of on the opponent's side.

"We try to win with defense," Ross said. "These guys are disciplined on defense. What we don't want to do offensively is lose the ballgame. We have to rest [the defense]. We have to do a better job of resting our defense because last year they probably played twice as many snaps as [the offense] did."

Just in case they're out there for longer than they'd like, senior cornerback Isaiah Swopes is one of the defensive players hoping to step up. The Gautier transfer had six interceptions last year with the Gators and has a goal of nine this year.

"We just need to keep striving forward like we've been doing all summer and spring," Swopes said. "I think we can really make it."

"We definitely have to play all four quarters," Drew Windham said. "We're looking to be fundamentally sound and not make any mistakes."

Ocean Springs opens the 2014 season Fri., August 22, at home against the George County Rebels.