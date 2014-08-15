Wreck at Alabama state line stalls eastbound traffic on I-10

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol tell WLOX News a wreck with injuries has traffic backed up in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near the Alabama state line. MHP is working with Jackson County Sheriff's deputies and Alabama State Troopers to get the wreck cleared out of the right lane.

Authorities tell us details are limited at this time, and the accident is under investigation.

We will keep you updated with the latest on the traffic situation on WLOX News and WLOX.com.

Copyright 2014 WLOX. All rights reserved.