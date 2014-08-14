Mississippi Power's Kemper County plant reaches major milestone

Mississippi Power officials say the combined cycle unit is one of the most efficient methods for generating electricity for large-scale power production. (Image source: WLOX News.)

Mississippi Power's newest plant in Kemper County has reached a major milestone. Company officials tell us the facility's combined cycle is now in commercial operation and is available to serve customers for the remaining summer months. They say this is the plant's most significant milestone to date.

Mississippi Power officials say the combined cycle unit is one of the most efficient methods for generating electricity for large-scale power production.

Testing on the unit began in October of last year, and has racked up more than 1,200 hours on line generating power for homes and businesses. Company officials say over the past 11 months, the unit has produced enough power to supply 23,000 homes for one year.

"This is a major success for the Kemper project, and it's all thanks to the men and women who have worked safely and dedicated their time and hard work to make it happen," said Vice President of Generation Development John Huggins.

Company officials also say the plant is close to another major milestone. They said they hope to heat up the plant's gasifiers before the end of 2014. The gasifiers are the core of the process that will convert lignite fuel to synthetic gas.

