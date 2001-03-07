Aspirin And Reduced Ovarian Cancer Risk

A new study indicates that regular aspirin use reduces the risk of ovarian cancer.

The study found women who take aspirin at least three times a week for at least six months may decrease the risk by as much as 40 percent.

The study examined the most common form, which originates in cells that cover the surface of the ovary. The main researcher says aspirin fights inflammation, and chronic inflammation is associated with the cancer.

But the researcher says long-term aspirin use carries risks of other problems, including ulcers.

The researcher is at New York University School of Medicine. The study was presented at a Nashville meeting of cancer specialists.