MEMA sends five member support team to Hawaii

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency sent a five person team to Hawaii on Friday morning to help out with response efforts as Tropical Storm Iselle pummels the islands with Hurricane Julio following close behind.

The team, made up of four MEMA staff members and one Mississippi Army National Guard member, was requested by Hawaii Emergency Management through the Emergency Assistance Compact. The agreement is signed by every state and allows for state-to-state support during disasters.

"I have been in close contact with Hawaii EMA Director Doug Mayne since Monday and told him Gov. Bryant said we would help with anything they may need. Late last night, we finalized the details of this mission and got them on a plane first thing this morning," said MEMA Executive Director Robert Latham. "It's through those personal relationships I have with other states and our experience with hurricanes that makes this possible. We are honored to be able to assist Hawaii with their efforts as the state is being hit for the first time in more than 20 years."

MEMA officials said the team is an EMAC "A-Team," and is scheduled to remain in Hawaii for two weeks. The mission is being led by MEMA Logistics Chief Don Wilson.

Officials say MEMA is prepared to send more support if it is requested.

