Board approves power substation for George Co. Industrial Park

After more than five months of negotiations, the George County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve the location of a new Mississippi Power electrical substation to serve the George County Industrial Park.

At its Monday meeting, the board entered into an option agreement with the power company to purchase around 6.5 acres of county property on Evanston Road inside the industrial park.

The agreement gives Mississippi Power exclusive rights to purchase the property for six months. The company will also conduct an official survey and agree to a final purchase price.

"We have begun the biggest utilities upgrades in the last 30 years for the George County Industrial Park. Choosing and approving the location for a new substation is a vital step for these upgrade," said Board President Kelly Wright.

Mississippi Power officials said one of the main reasons for the addition of the substation is to produce power for new industrial park tenant Green Circle Bio Energy. Green Circle Bio Energy, Inc. purchased 120 acres in 2013 to build a wood pellet facility, investing an estimated $115 million.

"The proposed substation is being designed to meet more than Green Circle's electric power needs, which are huge. It is also being designed to address the Industrial Park power needs for years to come. We have a good working partnership with Mississippi Powers' Economic Development team and I appreciate their confidence in our county," Wright said.

Officials expect the pellet plant to break ground sometime in 2015. They say the plant will produce 500,000 metric tons of pellets a year and bring 126 full-time jobs to the industrial park.

