UPDATE: Wreck cleared on I-10 at MS-LA line

At 9:21 PM Sunday evening, Louisiana State Police reported that a multi-vehicle accident in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near the Louisiana-Mississippi state line had been cleared. The accident caused back ups for hours Sunday evening, halting traffic as far west as Slidell, LA. Authorities in Louisiana tell us the wreck was on the bridge going over the Pearl River and there were no injuries. Officials did say one car involved in the accident was teetering on the outside barrier of the bridge but did not tip over. Louisiana State Police worked with the Mississippi Highway Patrol to get wreckers on the scene. Now that the wreck has been cleared, officials expect traffic to return to normal shortly.

