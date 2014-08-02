Motorcycle wreck brings westbound traffic to a halt on I-10

WLOX News just confirmed an accident involving a motorcycle has westbound traffic grid locked on Interstate 10 in Jackson County. Mississippi Highway Patrol Lt. Johnny Poulos said the wreck is near mile marker 54, and there are injuries.

A traffic alert from the Mississippi Department of Transportation said westbound traffic could be delayed for up to two hours. You are advised to avoid this area if possible.

We do not have any information on the condition of the crash victims at this time. We will keep you updated on this story as more information becomes available on WLOX News and WLOX.com.

