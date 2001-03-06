Biloxi City Council Appoints Controversial New School Board Member - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi City Council Appoints Controversial New School Board Member

The Biloxi city council voted to accept a controversial school board appointee Tuesday night. Council members voted six to zero to one to accept Glendon Johnson's nomination to the school board. A few weeks ago two councilmen walked out to prevent the quorum necessary for the vote. They were protesting Mayor A.J. Holloway's decision not to reappoint Jaye Brice to the school board because she's the sister of Fofo Gilich. Gilich is one of Holloway's opponents in the upcoming mayoral race. Before the vote Brice addressed the council. She told them that none of her actions as a board member were ever politically motivated.

"I think that if my name is not going to be brought before the council as I have been told that they should move forward with the selection and do what's best for the citizens of Biloxi especially the children of Biloxi," said Brice.

"Everything's political locally," said Mayor A.J. Holloway. "Again,this person is working for another candidate and I just don't see any surprise in this."

Ward 7 Councilmen Bill Fluty abstained from the vote.

by Danielle Thomas

  • NEWSMore>>

  • "Egg"cellent Easter Weather

    "Egg"cellent Easter Weather

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:18 AM EDT2018-04-01 14:18:42 GMT
    (Photo source: file)(Photo source: file)

    The forecast for Easter Sunday looks “egg-cellent.” 

    More >>

    The forecast for Easter Sunday looks “egg-cellent.” 

    More >>

  • Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunday, April 1 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-04-01 13:16:03 GMT
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

  • American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:42 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:42:32 GMT
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg huntAmerican Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly