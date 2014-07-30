Biloxi all stars playing for a shot at the LLWS

Wednesday was a big day for a few little league baseball players in South Mississippi. The 11 and 12-year-old 2014 Biloxi All Star team is heading to Waco, TX, hoping to punch its ticket to Williamsport, PA, to play in the Little League World Series.

The excitement was unmistakable as the players and coaches gathered at the Biloxi Sports Complex before setting out on their journey in search of a world title. Assistant Coach Sean Skaggs said all of the hard work and determination these youngsters put forth is finally paying off, but Waco is just the beginning.

"A lot of excitement for these kids. They worked hard for their whole baseball career to get to this point. Hopefully, we'll end up in Williamsport, but we got to take Waco one step at a time," said Skaggs.

Practice persevered as these all stars played their way into becoming the Mississippi state little league champions. Team Manager David Morrow said these kids are playing for more than a trophy. They are playing for teammates who have been together since the beginning.

"I tell you first of all, these kids have been playing together probably since tee ball," said Morrow. "Biloxi little league; there is six teams with probably about 80 kids, so 12 of those 80 are selected for all stars. I'm excited. This is a once in a lifetime deal for them. If we win in Waco, we go to Pennsylvania. I can't tell you how excited we are."

The Biloxi little leaguers will take on Colorado on Friday, August 1, at 5 p.m.

