Crash Kills Elderly Visitor

An elderly woman from South Carolina was killed this morning and her husband injured when their van collided with a casino shuttle bus.

It happened shortly after nine Tuesday morning at the intersection of Highway 90 and White Avenue.

Witnesses say the driver of the Dodge van pulled in front of a Grand Casino shuttle bus.

65-year old Ursula Gregory of Fingerville, South Carolina, was riding in the front seat of the van.

She died in the accident.

Her husband, 69 year old Marvin Gregory, was injured.

The bus driver was treated for minor injuries. The one passenger aboard the bus, wasn't injured.

Harrison County coroner, Gary Hargrove, says the van drivers apparently ran the light.

"All indications at this time is that the bus had a green light and that the van ran the red light."

The driver of the van is listed in stable condition at Keesler Medical Center.