Hog overboard: Pig bails off boat to escape summer heat

Anyone who attended Bay Harbor Fest in Bay St. Louis on Sunday felt the scorching heat of the mid-summer sun. South Mississippi summers are hot, and the heat doesn't affect just humans.

A pig at the festival couldn't take the heat, so it jumped off of its owner's boat and took a refreshing dip in the water.

This spotted hog proved to everyone that while pigs can't fly, they can definitely swim.

Not only did the pig get to take some relief from the summer heat, so did a concerned citizen who jumped in to help get the hog back on its owner's boat.

Everyone in sight got to witness the daring rescue, and many pulled out their smart phones to capture the memorable moment.

Don't worry. The pig and the rescuer made it out of the water and back on land safe and sound. Witnesses at the scene said it took about five minutes to get the pig back in the boat.

