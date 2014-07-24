Major retail center development under consideration in Biloxi

There is a new commercial development under consideration in north Biloxi that could bring people from all along the Gulf Coast to South Mississippi for food, shopping and entertainment.

KBM Commercial Properties LLC, of Bristol, TN, has submitted an application with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to fill 48.8 acres of wetlands to make room for the 62.7 acre development.

The proposed project would be located at the intersection of Shriners Boulevard and Woolmarket Road in Biloxi.

The application shows that the project will include more than 25 upscale retail shops, a movie theatre, three multi-story hotels, three restaurants and two big box stores, one of which will appeal to outdoor enthusiasts.

The project will have a grand total of 722,228 square feet of floor space, with more than 2,500 parking spaces to accommodate shoppers, restaurant patrons and hotel guests.

