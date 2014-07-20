Ole Miss football countdown: Ranking the five toughest 'road' games

The Ole Miss Rebels don't play any road non-conference games this season even though their contest with Boise State isn't in Oxford. With that in mind, let's run down the five toughest games not played at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

5. vs Boise State (October 28) -- Following an 8-5 record in 2013 and a 25-17 win over Georgia Tech in the Music City Bowl, Ole Miss kicks off the season in Atlanta against Boise State. In the seven Chick-Fil-A kickoff games since 2008, teams from the SEC are 5-2. Boise State played in one of those contests, which was a 35-21 win as a No. 5 ranked team against then-No. 19 Georgia.

4. at Vanderbilt (September 6) -- Ole Miss has two wins in its last 18 road conference games dating back to 2009. One of those victories happened last season in Nashville at Vanderbilt Stadium when the Rebels won 39-35 in one of the most exciting college football games of the year. This year's game will be played at the home of the NFL's Tennessee Titans.

3. at Arkansas (November 22) -- The other win in that tumultuous stretch of road showings since '09 came against Arkansas two years ago in a 30-27 victory. The Razorbacks haven't had much success over the past few seasons, sporting a combined 7-17 record, but Fayetteville is never an easy place to play.

2. at Texas A&M (October 11) -- Even though the Aggies' quarterback situation is in question right now, the crowd inside College Station's football sanctuary will be as inaudible as necessary when their offense is on the field, but will be thunderous when the opposing team has control of the football. Kyle Field is one of the most intimidating places to play for any visiting school. The crowd is called "The 12th Man" for a reason.

1. at LSU (October 25) -- Not many stadiums can be louder than Kyle Field, but if there is one, LSU's Tiger Stadium fits that resume. With a capacity of 102,321, Tiger Stadium now has the second-largest on-campus capacity in the SEC, trailing only Tennessee (102,455). Last year, the Rebels upset then-No. 6 LSU 27-24 in Oxford. Ole Miss ended a three-game losing streak to the Tigers with that win and recently won back-to-back games against LSU from 2008-09.

--

2014 OLE MISS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT TIME 8/28 Boise State^ 7 p.m. 9/6 at Vanderbilt* 3:30 p.m. 9/13 UL-LAFAYETTE 3 p.m. 9/27 MEMPHIS TBA 10/4 ALABAMA* TBA 10/11 at Texas A&M* TBA 10/18 TENNESSEE* TBA 10/25 at LSU* TBA 11/1 AUBURN* TBA 11/8 PRESBYTERIAN TBA 11/22 at Arkansas* TBA 11/29 MISSISSIPPI STATE* TBA

^-game played at Georgia Dome in Atlanta, GA

*-Southeastern Conference game