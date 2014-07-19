MDOC Commissioner responds to letter concerning Mike Byrd - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

MDOC Commissioner responds to letter concerning Mike Byrd

By Chris Thies, Digital Content Manager
Former sheriff Mike Byrd is serving a six month sentence under house arrest after pleading guilty to state charges of intimidating a witness and federal charges of witness tampering. (Photo source: MDOC) Former sheriff Mike Byrd is serving a six month sentence under house arrest after pleading guilty to state charges of intimidating a witness and federal charges of witness tampering. (Photo source: MDOC)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner Christopher Epps has issued a response to Jackson County Sheriff Charles Britt's letter concerning former sheriff Mike Byrd. The letter that Britt sent to Epps last Wednesday claims that Byrd violated the terms of his parole by allegedly contacting and threatening a Jackson County sheriff's deputy.

Byrd is serving a sentence of six months under house arrest after he pleaded guilty to state charges of intimidating a witness and federal charges of witness tampering.  

Epps said Britt's letter, "does not indicate any activity that would subject the offender to revocation of house arrest."

Epps said the MDOC has ordered Byrd to cease any contact with sheriff's office employees that could be interpreted as threatening.

Epps said Britt's office should contact him if it does, "become aware of any activity of the offender that may be considered a crime."   

Epps said any reported criminal activity by Byrd will be investigated by the MDOC.  

