Go-kart racing series returns to Gulfport

The GMP Cajun Series returns to the Harrison County Fairgrounds Saturday and Sunday.

It made a return to the coast last year after a two-year absence.

The hand-crafted, oval-shaped dirt track took three days to create with up to 12 workers at one time.

It's not a massive track, so racers will have to use more of a finesse strategy but speeds can still reach up to 50 miles per hour.

"Whenever you get in that car, it feels so intense," 10-year-old Brennan Lonidier said. "It's like, 'Am I going to go into this turn [well]? Am I going to go down this straightaway full? Am I going to do the stuff that I need to do?'"

14-year-old Saucier native Cassie Mitchell will be one of the drivers this weekend. Every time she hits the track, her late uncle Billy Shanowitz is on her mind since he was the one who introduced Cassie to racing.

"Every time I go on the track, I just know that he's there looking down on me hoping that I win," Mitchell said. "I also want to keep up with the boys and embarrass them [so they know] that I can beat them in a race."