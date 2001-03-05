Rod Barnes Named SEC Coach Of The Year

Ole Miss head coach Rod Barnes was named Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year by his peers while Kentucky guard Tayshaun Prince was named SEC Player of the Year. Ole Miss received two other honors. Forward Rahim Lockhart was named to the First Team All-SEC and Justin Reed was selected SEC Freshman of the Year.

Barnes guided the Rebels to a six-game turnaround this year after being picked in the preseason to finish last in the West Division. He guided Ole Miss to the SEC West Division title improving his three year record in Oxford to 62 wins and 33 losses.

Biloxi's 6-6 forward Ronald Dupree, the LSU Tigers top gun and leading rebounder was named Third Team All-SEC. Dupree is a sophomore.

By A.J. Giardina