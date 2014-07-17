It's official: Hockey won't return for 2014-15 season - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

It's official: Hockey won't return for 2014-15 season

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -
Despite an extreme effort to keep hockey alive on the Mississippi gulf coast, South Mississippi Hockey president and general manager Andy Makal announced that there will not be a team to occupy the Mississippi Coast Coliseum for the 2014-15 season.
 
"With the Surge suspending operations and the time frame allotted, we felt it was best to take the upcoming season off to regroup and get everything from advertising and promotion to hockey operations to corporate partnerships in proper order," Makal said in a press release. "We believe that the extra time will allow us to develop stronger relationships in the community and provide a solid foundation for the future.
 
"The gulf coast deserves a great team both on and off the ice. Anything less would be unfair to the fans and businesses that have supported hockey here since 1996," he added.
 
The press release also says the group still needs to work through the proper steps with the SPHL, but looks forward to competing for the President's Cup once again next season.

