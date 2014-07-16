Architectural error could force Bay HS football's home opener el - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Architectural error could force Bay HS football's home opener elsewhere

BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WLOX) -

The Bay High Tigers football team might have its first home game moved to a different location.

An architectural error has led to a change order regarding the renovation process to Tank Williams Field. Instead of the estimated August 8th completion date, it could be after August 29th, which is Bay High's home opener against Purvis.

Since St. Stanislaus is scheduled to host a home game that day as well, a possible destination for Bay's first game could be Hancock High School.

The 14-week project was halted in mid-June after contractors witnessed construction equipment sinking into the ground. That happened because of a water table that formed underneath the field, which was supposed to be tested for work approval. However, it was not properly tested, resulting in the soil being too soft for renovations.

For three weeks after the work stoppage, Bay-Waveland School District officials were not notified about the delay. However, a Monday meeting with the school board resulted in a unanimous decision to approve the change order.

While it will take longer and cost the architecture company more money to fix the problem, school officials are confident that the field will be finished in time prior for the home opener.

