Dwarf Horse Stolen - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Dwarf Horse Stolen

A horse thief has left a Harrison County woman heartbroken.

The animal that's missing is a dwarf horse with special medical needs. And the owner is offering a 500 dollar reward for her pet's return.

Debbie Paradies needs only to rattle the feed bucket, and her two dwarf horses come running. "Smurf" and "Sprite" enjoy feeding time.

But another animal is gone.

Someone snatched "Munchkin" from the barn sometime Saturday night.

"And I opened the door and I looked and I'm thinking, where's my other horse?"

Paradies discovered the empty stall Sunday morning, after putting the horses away Saturday night.

"Anybody that doesn't know anything about horses maybe thinks she can be a pet like a puppy or something. They don't realize that she takes extra care. She has a bad foot little foot."

Unlike her stable mates, the missing horse needs extra medical care. A deformed foot requires special attention.

Paradies is hoping the 500 dollar reward will turn up some information about the missing animal. She considers her horses more than just pets.

"It's really hard because they're like my children. And she in particular having health problems and things, I've spent more time with her and all that. She's like a little child that has problems. And she has to be taken care of like a little child."

By Steve Phillips

  • NEWSMore>>

  • "Egg"cellent Easter Weather

    "Egg"cellent Easter Weather

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:18 AM EDT2018-04-01 14:18:42 GMT
    (Photo source: file)(Photo source: file)

    The forecast for Easter Sunday looks “egg-cellent.” 

    More >>

    The forecast for Easter Sunday looks “egg-cellent.” 

    More >>

  • Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunday, April 1 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-04-01 13:16:03 GMT
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

  • American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:42 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:42:32 GMT
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg huntAmerican Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly