Groundbreaking Held At New Biloxi High School Location

Jean and Dick Ellzey never imagined that their 328 acre property north of the back bay could be so beneficial. In 1997, they sold it to the Biloxi school district for a little more than four million dollars. It's now home to the new Biloxi High School. Jean Ellzey said, "I can't think of any better way to use the land than this, because it will benefit the whole community."

Education is in the Ellzey's blood. "My dad taught school," Dick Ellzey said. "My mother taught school. My dad was president of the Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana school board until 92 years old."

That's why watching Biloxi school board members break ground on the new $31 million high school was such a proud moment for the Ellzey family. According to Jean Ellzey, "I'm very thankful it's being used this way."

For Biloxi, the new high school is a dream come true. In less than 18 months, the dirt being moved around on the Ellzey's old property will become a state-of-the-art education center. Biloxi superintendent Dr. Larry Drawdy said, "Lately we've been able to have the level five rating for the school district. And passing a bond issue. And a lot of support for public education. So I think this is well deserved for the citizens and for the students of this community."

The new high school is the kind of project the Ellzeys have always supported. It's a project that uses their old land to make quality education a top priority.

The new Biloxi High School is between Popps Ferry Road and Brashier Road. It's just down the street from North Bay Elementary School.

by Brad Kessie