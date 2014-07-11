HS football championships expected to depart Jackson

UNDATED (WLOX) - It's not a done deal yet, but the high school football championships this year are on the verge of being played in Starkville.

When this expected transfer of venues becomes official, it'll be the first time in 20 years that the state's capital city of Jackson will not host the title games.

The Mississippi High School Activities Association hasn't made it official, but Mississippi State will more than likely host the championship games in December.

After this year, the plan is to have the games alternate between the campuses of MSU, Ole Miss and Southern Miss. This would leave Jackson's Veterans Memorial Stadium out of the picture even though it's hosted the title games since 1992.

It's been a Jackson tradition and a midway point for teams.

But even a coach in charge of a school in Jackson is in favor of pushing the games to a campus locale.

"I think we've reached the point in time in Mississippi where we don't have to do everything in Jackson," Madison Central head coach Bobby Hall said. "We've got four-lane roads now. We're not in the horse-and-buggy era anymore. Mississippi State and Ole Miss offer a better environment and a better opportunity for our children to play these state championship games. It's just better. Common sense tells you that."

The games will for sure be played December 5-6. The location is to be determined, but it's looking like Jackson will not be the site.