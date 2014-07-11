HS football championships expected to depart Jackson - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

HS football championships expected to depart Jackson

UNDATED (WLOX) - It's not a done deal yet, but the high school football championships this year are on the verge of being played in Starkville.

When this expected transfer of venues becomes official, it'll be the first time in 20 years that the state's capital city of Jackson will not host the title games.

The Mississippi High School Activities Association hasn't made it official, but Mississippi State will more than likely host the championship games in December.

After this year, the plan is to have the games alternate between the campuses of MSU, Ole Miss and Southern Miss. This would leave Jackson's Veterans Memorial Stadium out of the picture even though it's hosted the title games since 1992.

It's been a Jackson tradition and a midway point for teams.

But even a coach in charge of a school in Jackson is in favor of pushing the games to a campus locale.

"I think we've reached the point in time in Mississippi where we don't have to do everything in Jackson," Madison Central head coach Bobby Hall said. "We've got four-lane roads now. We're not in the horse-and-buggy era anymore. Mississippi State and Ole Miss offer a better environment and a better opportunity for our children to play these state championship games. It's just better. Common sense tells you that."

The games will for sure be played December 5-6. The location is to be determined, but it's looking like Jackson will not be the site.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • HS basketball region tournament scores

    HS basketball region tournament scores

    Saturday, February 18 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-18 05:03:43 GMT

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

  • Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Saturday, February 11 2017 8:10 PM EST2017-02-12 01:10:07 GMT

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

  • Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Saturday, February 11 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-11 05:03:10 GMT

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly