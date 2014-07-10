MGCCC football making tough summer workouts look easy - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

MGCCC football making tough summer workouts look easy

PERKINSTON, MS (WLOX) - The Mississippi Gulf Coast Bulldogs season doesn't begin until August 28th against Northeast Mississippi, but the summer workouts to prepare the team are already up to full speed.

The team is ranked ninth in the nation according to JC Gridiron and four Gulf Coast players are ranked in the top 50 among best JUCO prospects.

It's also a new era for football in Perkinston. Steve Campbell accepted the head coaching job at Central Arkansas, but now it's Chad Huff's turn to lead the program. Huff spent 10 years as an assistant under Campbell but now he'll be able to show off his energetic side even more.

"In football, you have to play with a lot of energy," Huff said. "You have to correlate that in the weight room, on the field and in practice to simulate that for a game-type atmosphere. I feel like me bringing a lot of energy is what I try to bring to the table for these kids so they can push themselves and become better every day."

A.L. May Memorial Stadium has seen a lot of winning over the years. The Bulldogs program has advanced to the postseason seven consecutive times, including an 8-2 record last season and a 45-28 loss to reigning N-J-C-A-A champion East Mississippi in the playoffs.

One team that will not be beat because of being physically overmatched is Gulf Coast. The Bulldogs feature one of the most intense summer workouts and former Biloxi Indian Tevaris McCormick is a result of the aforementioned hard work.

"I'm very excited about the team," McCormick said. "We've been working hard ever since we got here in July. [We have] a lot of enthusiasm. You get it every time you get inside the gym. It gets us ready and we work hard off that enthusiasm."

