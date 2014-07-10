Former Auburn football coach Pat Dye speaks in Biloxi

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - A group of Auburn fans sitting in a room on the third floor of the Biloxi Yacht Club were surrounded with the spirit and the colors of the school.

Also among the Auburn alumni included former football coach Pat Dye, who led the Tigers from 1981-92.

Dye was an All-American defensive end and linebacker at Georgia during his playing days, so the only times he really knew about the Tigers were when he played against the Auburn teams.

"When I got to Auburn, I had no idea what to expect," Dye said. "When you have the benefit of growing up as an Auburn fan, you knew what the institution was and what it stood for."

He posted a 99-39 record during his team at Auburn, including four SEC championships.

A few of his best coaching moments include defeating Alabama in coach Bear Bryant's final Iron Bowl as well as watching Bo Jackson win a Heisman Trophy in 1985.