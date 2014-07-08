Britt: Inventory shows transparency and accountability

After more than five months of work, a full inventory of the Jackson County Sheriff's Department's assets is finally complete. The process started on February 3, after former Sheriff Mike Byrd was forced to resign after pleading guilty to one count of felony witness tampering.

"There were no surprises, and it was just as we expected," said Sheriff Charles Britt. "We projected a few items to be unaccounted for, and I have asked the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations to look into these missing items and give me and the supervisors a full report."

Britt said of the 5,513 items on record, very few are unaccounted for. He said 1,100 items were deemed inoperable or damaged and are scheduled to be destroyed.

Officials said there are more than 4,400 items on the department's ledger, which are valued at more than $11 million. These items include equipment assigned to individual employees, heavy equipment and in-house office equipment.

"This inventory was conducted by the Sheriff's Office and County Inventory Control Department," said Board President Troy Ross. "At the end of the day, it achieved our goal and the real winners will be the tax payers."

Britt said a Fleet Inventory Control Manager has been assigned to determine how to best use the department's large vehicles, boats and all-terrain vehicles.

"The inventory did take longer than we anticipated it would, but we wanted a transparent and accurate account of all items," said Britt. "This inventory shows that we are moving forward with transparency and accountability and are working hard to improve the department's reputation."

The county's Inventory Control Manager said this inspection is part of county-wide inventory, and the sheriff's department was the first on the list.

