Ingalls invites public to America sendoff

The amphibious assault ship USS America will set sail from Pascagoula on its way to San Francisco on Thursday, July 10.

Ingalls officials said the America will be commissioned in San Francisco on October 11.

The amphibious assault ship USS America will set sail from Pascagoula on its way to San Francisco on Thursday, July 10, and Ingalls Shipbuilding is inviting the public to come give her a proper sendoff. America sailors will be "manning the rails" in their Navy whites as the ship begins its West Coast journey.

The America will be commissioned in San Francisco on October 11.

Ingalls officials are encouraging spectators to wear their patriotic best as they watch the ship leave the newly renovated Point Park in west Pascagoula. The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce will be passing out small American flags to wave as the ship passes.

Officials say you can also board your own boat to watch the departure, but they ask that you keep a safe distance from the America.

Ingalls officials could not confirm a specific time for the departure citing safety concerns.

Copyright 2014 WLOX. All rights reserved.