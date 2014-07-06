Longtime Pascagoula football player & radio host dies

UNDATED (WLOX) - Former Pascagoula High School football player Walter Thornton has passed away after an apparent heart attack. He was 53 years old.

Thornton graduated from Pascagoula High in 1978 after winning the state championship with the Panthers in '76.

He also graduated from Southern Miss in 1987.

The former defensive tackle was a broadcaster with Moss Point when the Tigers won back-to-back championships in the mid-90s.





He has most recently been a radio host for WPMO and WVGG but has been involved in the radio industry since the 19-80s.





Thornton's funeral has been scheduled for Tuesday night at 6 p.m., and will be broadcasted live on AM 1580 WPMO. It will take place at Our Lady of Victories in Pascagoula.