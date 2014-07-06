MHP reports 7 fatalities during July Fourth enforcement period

It was a busy Fourth of July weekend for the Mississippi Highway Patrol. According to Lt. Johnny Poulos, troopers wrote 6,555 citations and made 203 DUI arrests during the four day enforcement period. State authorities also responded to 120 vehicle accidents, which include 58 injuries and seven fatalities.

Poulos said a 44-year-old man was killed in Holmes County on Friday after his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. Authorities said a female passenger involved in the accident was transported to a Jackson hospital to be treated for injuries.

Poulos said a 22-year-old man was ejected and killed after the vehicle he was riding in ran off the road and flipped in George County on Friday. Officials said the 25-year-old driver was transported to a hospital in Greene County.

As WLOX News reported on Saturday, a 74-year-old Vancleave woman was killed on Interstate 10 after her car ran off the interstate and flipped in Jackson County on Friday night.

According to Poulos, a woman was killed late Saturday night when a car left the roadway and struck a tree in Newton County. Authorities said the 23-year-old female passenger was killed, and the 18-year-old driver was transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Poulos said three fatal accidents happened on Sunday, and all of them involved disabled vehicles.

Poulos said a 33-year-old woman was killed after her disabled vehicle was struck by a semitrailer in Covington County. Authorities said the woman's truck became disabled after losing a tire in the right lane of traffic. While stopped, the semitrailer struck the truck, ejecting the woman. Poulos said the victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Authorities said an 85-year-old woman was killed when a truck hauling a boat rolled over on her after trying to go around her disabled vehicle in Wilkinson County.

In the latest fatal accident, a 60-year-old man was killed in Bolivar County after a truck hit him and his disabled car that was parked on the shoulder of the road, according to Poulos.

The MHP Fourth of July traffic enforcement period ended at midnight on Sunday.

