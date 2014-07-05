Hockey in Biloxi for 2014-15 now unlikely

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - A couple of weeks ago, it appeared that a team from the Southern Professional Hockey League had a 50/50 chance to occupy the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi.

However, that window of opportunity is closing quick.

The Surge announced on May 2nd that they'd be suspending operations. At the time, it appeared that no team in the near future would be lacing up the skates in Biloxi.

But Andy Makal has been put in charge of the new team as the vice president and general manager.

His tasks include finding investors, corporate sponsors and deciding the new team name, logo and jerseys.

Makal would love to have a team in the coliseum for this season, but says that rushed process would not be fair to the fans.

"The sooner we get it done, the better, but at the same time we want to do everything right," Makal said. "In order to do everything right, it takes time. We don't want to rush into things and do things halfway and end up in the same boat we were before. I think it behooves us to do things the right way, take our time and put everything properly."

While there is no official deadline for a team to be in place in time to participate in the 2014-15 season, the SPHL will release a league schedule later this month.