Possible 20-year-old grouper fish caught at fishing rodeo

A fish called the grouper was placed on the display today and it's possible that it could be upwards to 20 years old.

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - As expected, the turnout among fishermen and the crowd on day two at the Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo was much bigger because it was a holiday compared to yesterday.

Some fish that were caught were tagged with an American flag to show off their red, white and blue spirit.

One of the most popular catches includes the shark, which is something that always brings out the approval from people.

But a fish called the grouper was placed on the display today and it's possible that it could be upwards to 20 years old.

"That's a good sized fish," Donnie Armes said. "What we'll do when we get done with the rodeo is take the inner ear out, cut it and we'll be able to tell how old the fish is.

The Department of Marine Resources will take a look at it and determine the age of the fish at the end of the fishing rodeo.

"If you see an old pine tree that you cut down, you have the rings in it, that's the same thing that the inner ear will have," Armes said. "It'll have the rings. You count the rings and that's the age of the fish."