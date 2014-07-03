Former MGCCC, D'Iberville athlete to play for U.S.A. in Canadian - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Former MGCCC, D'Iberville athlete to play for U.S.A. in Canadian tournament

D'IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) - Next week, one Mississippi gulf coast softball player will travel north of the border to play on the U.S. national JUCO softball team.

D'iberville's Danielle Craft will wear the red, white and blue at the Canadian Open Fastpitch Women's International Championship after being recognized by one of the opposing coaches in February when she had three hits in three at-bats and also threw out a runner when she was playing catcher.

"It was more of a right place at the right time kind of deal," Craft said. "It was one of my better games of the year. I was fortunate that I was playing that game against that team. I honestly can't remember who we played but the opposing coach came up to my coach and asked if I was interested."

The best junior college players from around America will fly to Seattle, Washington, next Wednesday before making their way up to Surrey, British Columbia.

Craft says the elite coaches are starting to recognize just how well Mississippi JUCO athletes can play.

"I hope that I can just be humble about it and be the softball player that I am and prove that Mississippi girls can compete with the best of them," Craft said. "We are so underrated as a state when it comes to softball. That's why our junior colleges are so good because the bigger schools overlook us. I hope I can go up there and make an impact not just for me and the Mississippi Gulf Coast program, but all the girls in Mississippi."

The teams at the Canadian tournament can play until the final day, which would be July 21st for the teams still fortunate enough to be remaining.

After a trip to "The Great White North," Craft will play her junior and senior seasons with Belhaven University, which is an NAIA school.

She attended D'Iberville High School before signing up for two years to play at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. MGCCC, also known as "Perk" and "Gulf Coast," is a place in which Craft knows she was fortunate enough to attend.

"I can't say enough and I'm so thankful that I went there," Craft said. "I was ultimately sad out of high school thinking that junior college was so beneath me since I thought I was a good athlete. I wanted to have that big-name school right out of high school but I think that going there was the best decision I ever made. Regardless of it being a big name or not, championships won or not, it's something I'll never regret and always appreciate."

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • HS basketball region tournament scores

    HS basketball region tournament scores

    Saturday, February 18 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-18 05:03:43 GMT

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

  • Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Saturday, February 11 2017 8:10 PM EST2017-02-12 01:10:07 GMT

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

  • Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Saturday, February 11 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-11 05:03:10 GMT

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly