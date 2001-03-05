Road Work Could Create Headaches At Hwy. 49 & Creosote Rd.

Drivers who travel up and down Highway 49 in Gulfport will be in for some changes over the next month as work crews will be rebuilding the railroad tracks on the busy highway just north of Creosote Road.

While those tracks are being improved, the three lanes on both the north and southbound side of Highway 49 will be reduced to two lanes in places. In addition, the intersection at Creosote and 49 will be closed to stop drivers from turning left.

While the work is being done, there are three alternate routes you can take to reduce the amount of traffic near the tracks. Old Highway 49, Airport Road and Three Rivers Road will all be open to drivers.

The project is estimated to cost about $500,000.