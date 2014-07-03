Section of Hwy. 90 to temporarily close after fireworks display

Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania said officers will be closing a section of Highway 90 between 15th Street and 25th Avenue after the fireworks display is over.

As people flock to watch 4th of July fireworks displays along the Coast on Friday, you can expect an increase in vehicle and pedestrian traffic, especially along Highway 90. Gulfport police are taking precautions to make sure that everyone can stay safe after the fireworks end at Jones Park.

The City of Gulfport fireworks display at Jones Park is set to blast off at 8:45 p.m. on Friday. After the explosions die down and colors fade from the sky, the hundreds of people at the park for the celebration will surge across Highway 90 in an attempt to make it home. That is where the Gulfport Police Department steps in.

Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania said officers will be closing a section of Highway 90 between 15th Street and 25th Avenue after the fireworks display is over. Papania said that section of the highway will be closed to all vehicular traffic from 8:45 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. to allow pedestrians to safely cross the road.

Gulfport police suggest using an alternative route during this time to avoid delays.

Papania said all traffic leaving Jones Park after the fireworks display will be allowed to leave the area via 25th Avenue. Traffic will be diverted north on 25th Avenue or west on Highway 90.

All traffic exiting Jones Park from the south side of 20th Avenue will remain stationary until all pedestrian traffic is clear.

