DraftCruise 2001 To Set Sail On Draft Day - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

DraftCruise 2001 To Set Sail On Draft Day

On April 21st, It'll be the Saints fans version of a love boat cruise. On draft day, Aaron Brooks, Jeff Blake, La'Roi Glover, Joe Horn, Norman Hand, Willie Roaf, Jerry Fontenot, and Kyle Turley will board the Starship for Draftcruise 2001. There's different prices for different packages on this...and you have to apply with the Saints Marketing department because spaces will be limited. Here are the details on the trip:

SAINTS DRAFTCRUISE 2001

Saturday, April 21

PKG "A": Beau Rivage Hotel Room & Cruise ($264.50-$369)

PKG "B": Cruise Only ($159)]

Saints Marketing Phone Number: 504-731-1785

 

