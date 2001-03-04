Connell Headed To The Saints

NEW ORLEANS (AP) _ The New Orleans Saints have reached an agreement to sign free agent receiver Albert Connell, who led the Washington Redskins in receiving in 2000, Saints officials said Sunday. The deal was expected to be made official Monday at an 11 a.m. press conference at the Saints' suburban New Orleans headquarters, team spokesman Greg Bensel said. Connell caught 39 passes for 762 yards and three touchdowns in 2000 despite being hampered in the latter part of the season with a knee sprain. His 5-year deal with the Saints will pay him about $14 million, with an additional $2.5 million coming as a signing bonus.