Biloxi basketball player shooting for pro league in Europe

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Biloxi native Jeremiah Dunnings is set to graduate from William Carey in August. Around that time, he'll be expecting a call from whichever team in Europe is willing to give him a shot to play at the next level.

He's the first one in the gym, the last one out and he'll wait patiently until someone recognizes his talents.

"The world doesn't stop if you're not good enough or aren't playing," Dunnings said. "If you're not playing, that means you have to work a little harder."

His workhorse career includes sinking a three-point shot at the buzzer from his own end of the court as a freshman in Mississippi Gulf Coast's 60-59 win over Co-Lin in January 2011.

In March 2012 during his sophomore season, Dunnings drilled a three-point shot as time expired from just beyond the arc at Mississippi College to give MGCCC a 71-68 over Hinds.

"I came all the way down and made a little behind the back move or something like that," Dunnings said. "I made it at the buzzer and won the game then."

An athlete at 6-feet tall isn't the preferred height of a basketball player. However, all Dunnings does is make 70-feet game-winning shots, buzzer-beating buckets and win championships. He rolled to a 5A championship for Biloxi High School in 2009.

By the way, 6-foot-0 guard Isaiah Canaan was also on that team. You know, the Isaiah Canaan who's now on the Houston Rockets? Yeah, that guy.

"He's taller than me, but barely," Dunnings said. "That's my best friend. He came down a couple weeks ago. He and I just reunited and we worked out in the gym.

"Height doesn't mean anything to me. It's about the heart, the work and the determination you put into the game. If you put in work and work hard, something good will come from it. If you don't, you'll be the same player you were yesterday."

After his freshman season at Mississippi Gulf Coast, Dunnings worked hard to crack the Bulldogs' starting lineup for his sophomore season. That hard work eventually landed him a scholarship offer to play at William Carey University in Hattiesburg, where he helped lead the Crusaders to a 53-9 record over two years, two appearances in the N-A-I-A tournament, and a first-team All-American selection.

The unprecedented work ethic stems from his father, Anthony, and mother, Dawn Maria, who still secures two jobs. One is at the hospital on Keesler Air Force Base, and another is at the Nike Outlet Mall in Gulfport.

"I couldn't do any of this without my father, honestly," Dunnings said. "My father always stayed on top of me. My mother is always checking on me saying, 'Are you okay?' Make sure you're in the gym, Jay. I want you in the gym. I just think about both of them so much when I'm working out because they sacrificed a lot of time. They sacrificed a lot of their time for me."

