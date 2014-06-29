Kids happy to be a part of Splashin' the Coast - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Kids happy to be a part of Splashin' the Coast

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - As soon as you walk into the Biloxi Natatorium, the first thing you want to do on a hot day is jump into that enticing swimming pool.

Unless you're actually a participant in the sixth annual Splashin' the Coast, you'll have to settle to be a spectator. 

For sixth graders like Christian Kovachev, this three-day event can be a little exhausting.

"Yeah yesterday when I competed, I was like, 'my head is nauseous,'" Kovachev said. "I was wearing a swim cap for four hours."

"Hanging around and just goofing off before the swim meets, hand wrestling and everything," Anthony Smith said. "When I get into the pool, it's like, 'I'm going to have to do this 100 (-foot) butterfly. My arms hurt."

"It's a lot of fun to be with your friends," Grace Passarelli said. "But most importantly, it's fun to just try to do your best and have fun with it."

Jeremy Koch loves competing and says he hopes to represent the United States of America in a future Olympics. 

It's really fun and I think I'm going to be a good swimmer when I grow up," Koch said. "I'm doing really good in my meets right now. The first Olympics I'm probably going to be in if I'm good enough is the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo."

