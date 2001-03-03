Southern Miss Explodes To C-USA Title Share

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) _ Vandarel Jones' 19 points paced Southern Mississippi for an 83-77 victory over South Florida on Saturday and a share of the Conference USA regular season title. The Golden Eagles (21-7, 11-5 C-USA) share the title with Cincinnati, a 75-62 victor Saturday over DePaul. Southern Miss led by eight at the half, 40-32. South Florida (17-12, 9-7) outscored their hosts 45-43 in the second half, but it wasn't enough. B.B. Waldon led South Florida with 18 points. Reggie Kohn had 16 points and Altron Jackson added 13. Southern Miss won its first and only conference title 10 years ago. David Wall added 16 points for the Eagles and Mel Cauthen had 13.