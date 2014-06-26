Fans show overwhelming support despite U.S. soccer loss - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Fans show overwhelming support despite U.S. soccer loss

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - The authoritative American chant "I Believe That We Will Win," which was introduced to inspire the United States men's national soccer team, roared through Big O's Sports Bar & Eatery on the Mississippi gulf coast before, during and after the Americans' game with Germany Thursday.

Chicago native and Georgia resident Zach Flom viewed the game with friends and gave astounding approval to the atmosphere that was soaked with red, white and blue colors.

"Traditionally, America's not really that big into soccer," Flom said. "Just to see all the support out here, I was really surprised. I'm glad to be a part of it."

Joe Williams and two other brave German supporters in an environment flooded with American backing witnessed Deutschland's 1-0 victory over the U.S.A. But all the support from the other side is a big reason why they watch the games as a part of large crowds.

"I'm an American citizen but I was born in Berlin," Williams said. "I've got to support the German background. It's exciting. [I have] a lot of friends out here and my son plays soccer here with everybody. It was just a great crowd with the U.S. and Germany playing in a game like this."

Joe White was born and raised in England but now he's playing soccer at William Carey. He says the unwavering fandom is why he wanted the U.S. to not just advance to the knockout round but become the World Cup champs.

"I wanted America to win over anything," White said. "America. ... I felt the pride. I wanted America to win. It felt like home."

The USMNT will face Belgium Tue., July 1, at 3 p.m., Central time, for a chance to face the Argentina/Switzerland winner in a World Cup quarterfinal.

