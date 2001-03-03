Presumed Hero Indicted On Murder Charge

The man who police originally believed tried to save a man who was beaten and thrown off the Courthouse Road pier has been indicted on a murder charge.

This week, a Harrison County grand jury indicted 37-year-old Roy Charles Schankin. He's now being held at the Harrison County Jail under a $250,000 bond.

When the incident happened last year, Schankin told police that he saw 57-year-old Claude Cochran fall in the water. Schankin told police that he pulled Cochran out.

Cochran died two days after the attack.

Police say he had been beaten in the head with a pipe, but the official cause of death was drowning.

Thirty-five year old William Cobb was arrested two weeks after the attack. He was also indicted this week.

A trial date has not yet been set for either of the men.