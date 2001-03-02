Jackson Bandits Rip Past The Mississippi Sea Wolves 5 To 1

Whenever the Jackson Bandits and Mississippi Sea Wolves clash on the ice both ECHL teams aim to devour the other. Friday night in the Mississippi Coast Coliseum the Bandits ate the Sea Wolves lunch by the tune of 5 to 1.

The game featured a number of fights beginning in the first period with Jackson's Dave Stewart getting the best of Brad Essex of the Sea Wolves in the first period. Chris Brassard the Sea Wolves newest player would come back beating Brendan Walsh of the Bandits in their fist-to-cuffs.

In the only battle that count, the Bandits would get the best of the Sea Wolves on the scoreboard. Center Jeff Bes would crack the Sea Wolves net in the first period delivering the puck past goalie Steve Briere and that would be all the scoring in the first period.

With just under three minutes remaining in the second period fireworks exploded. First, Quintin Lang sent a rocket slap shot flying into the Sea Wolves net. Jackson led 2-nothing. The fuse was lit, Dave Paradise would pass the puck to J.F. Aube and the Sea Wolves rightwing would tally his 400th career point cutting the Bandits lead 2-1.

Before the Sea Wolves fans could catch their breath after celebrating Aube's 153rd career goal, Jackson would strike again, this time with only 10 seconds remaining in the second period. Defenseman Chris Peyton would dish the puck off to Ryan Mougenal and the winger strike on the redirection giving Jackson a 2-goal lead and momentum heading into the final period holding a 3-1 advantage. It could have been worse if it were not for the super play of goalie Steve Briere.

The 3rd period was dominated by the Bandits netting two more goals while Jackson goalie David Brumby would keep the Sea Wolves at bay. The Bandits would ring up an impressive 5-1 victory tying the Sea Wolves with 64 points in the wild wild Southwest Division race.

THREE STARS OF THE GAME:

3RD STAR CHRIS BRASSARD (SEA WOLVES)

2ND STAR DAVID BRUMBY (BANDITS)

1ST STAR CORY LAROSE (BANDITS)

The Sea Wolves will try and regroup 7:35 p.m. Saturday night in the Mississippi Coast Coliseum hosting the Pensacola IcePilots. A note of interest, fans should bring stuffed bears to the game for the First Annual Sea Wolves Teddy Bear Toss. When the Sea Wolves bag their first goal, fans can toss the stuffed bears on the ice. The bears will be donated to the police and fire departments. They are used to calm down children in accidents and fires.

By A.J. Giardina