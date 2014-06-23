Biloxi baseball team name voting extended once again

Nearly 48,000 votes from around the world have been submitted to select the name of Biloxi's new professional baseball team. Due to the popularity of the name the team contest, team officials have decided to extend the voting for at least one more week.

It seems as if the entire world is getting in on the voting contest for the Coast's newest baseball team. Officials say votes have come in from six continents including North and South America, Africa, Asia Europe and Oceania. General Manager Buck Rogers tells WLOX News the outpouring of support was unexpected when the voting began.

"We are getting the four corners of the globe. It's truly amazing," said Rogers. "We never expected this kind of outpouring of support. We are really impressed that people have embraced it because we sure didn't expect it."

Team officials say the city of Ocean Springs leads the way with nearly 15 percents of all votes, and since the voting started on June 2, they have seen an average of 95 votes per hour.

As a reminder, the six finalists produced by fans during the submission phase of the contest are: Beacon, Black Jacks, Mullets, Schooners, Shrimpers and Shuckers. Rogers says the voting to this point is neck and neck, but only one name will come out on top.

"I think they are all strong names. I believe the voting will be fast and furious down the stretch, but one name will have to outshine the others," said Rogers.

Rogers said the team already has more than 300 season ticket holders for the upcoming season.

You can cast your vote for your favorite team name at http://baseballbiloxi.com/.

