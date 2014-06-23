Scarlet Pearl seeks approval from gaming commission this week

Developers of the proposed Scarlet Pearl Casino in D'Iberville could find out this week if the project will be moving forward. The casino's request for approval to proceed is on the Mississippi Gaming Commission's agenda for its Thursday meeting in Jackson.

The casino developer, Land Holdings I, missed the deadline to secure financing for the $250 million project in March. In May, the D'Iberville City Council approved the financial agreement between Land Holdings I and its lender, and Mayor Rusty Quave says he is confident the finances needed to move forward have been secured.

D'Iberville leaders have been trying to bring a casino to the city for 20 years, and Quave said they will not stop until they have a gaming resort. Quave said the city's attorney will be heading to Jackson on Thursday to meet with the gaming commission.

Plans for the Scarlet Pearl include a 60,000 square foot casino floor, 300 hotel rooms and a world class, 36 hole miniature golf course. If approved, the casino will be built east of Interstate 110 on the Back Bay at the intersection of Racetrack Road and Central Avenue.

We will let you know what happens at Thursday's meeting on WLOX News and WLOX.com.

Copyright 2014 WLOX. All rights reserved.