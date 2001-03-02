Mississippi Power's Meeting Demand With New Plants

Mississippians are using more power than ever before. To meet the increased demand, Mississippi Power believes it will need an extra 1,000 megawatts for the future, which is equal to having 10 million 100-watt light bulbs burning at the same time.

The increased need for electricity is everywhere. Mississippi Power has measured a steady 3 percent increase over last few years. That's the reason the company has built two units in Jackson county. Both of them together will be able to supply about 200,000 homes with power.

"This virtually doubles the capacity here at Plant Daniels," Kurt Brautigam with Mississippi Power said. "This is an expansion we have been working on for almost two years now and should be ready prior to the summer when the demand goes up

The power units use a combination of steam and natural gas to produce electricity, so that links the cost of making electricity to the cost of natural gas. And as everyone knows, gas prices have skyrocketed this winter.

"We will certainly watch the natural gas prices as they go along," Brautigam said. "We have been taking steps to lock in gas rates in place when these units

The two power units are being tested, and should be up and running by summer.