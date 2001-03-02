Final Candidates Announced For Coast Elections - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Final Candidates Announced For Coast Elections

BAY ST. LOUIS

Mayor

  • Tad Black (D)
  • Edward A. "Eddie" Favre (D)

City Council Ward 1

  • Susan Kidd Blache' (R)
  • Doug Seal (I)

City Council Ward 2

  • James C. "Jim" Thriffiley III (D)

City Council Ward 3

  • Willie C. Acker (D)
  • Thomas "Tom" Favre (D)
  • Geirgia Flood Goff (D)
  • Connie Payne Lampley (D)
  • Galen Edward Mitchell Smith Sr. (I)

City Council Ward 4

  • Bobby Compretta (D)
  • Ronald J. LaFontaine (R)

Councilman-At-Large

  • William E. "Bill" Taylor (D)

 

BILOXI

Mayor

  • Andrew "FoFo" Gillich (D)
  • A.J. Holloway (R)
  • Michael W. Janus (R)
  • Jesse H. "Jess" Kennedy Jr. (D)
  • Houston G. "Jerry" Sumrall (I)

City Council Ward 1

  • Anthony "Tony" Cvitanovich (R)
  • Lee Emery (D)
  • Tom "Coach" Ferrill (D)
  • Mike Kovacevich (D)
  • George W. Lawrence (D)
  • Anthony Mattina (D)
  • Wilfred E. Ross (D)
  • George Sekul (R)
  • C. Bruce Stewart (D)

City Council Ward 2

  • Eric E. Dickey (D)
  • Charles V. Polite (D)
  • Loyce Searight (D)
  • Felix Wilson Sr. (R)

City Council Ward 3

  • Walter J. Blessey IV (D)
  • Keith Burton (R)
  • Jim Compton (R)
  • Edward "The Reverend" Powell (R)

City Council Ward 4

  • Matthew G. Dubaz (D)
  • Dianne G. Harenski (R)
  • Charles T. Harrison Jr. (R)

City Council Ward 5

  • Mike Fitzpatrick (R)
  • Carolyn B. Handler (R)
  • Kenny Hollomon (R)

City Council Ward 6

  • Robert A. "Bob" Carroll (R)
  • Kevin Ladnier (D)
  • Paul T. "Tom" Wall (R)

City Council Ward 7

  • Charles D. Bilbo (R)
  • David Fayard (R)
  • Robert B. Knight Jr. (R)
  • Dick Porter (R)
  • Dean Porter (I)

D'IBERVILLE

Mayor

  • Victor Ainsworth (D)
  • Keith Fayard (R)
  • Roger Hilton (R)
  • Rusty Quave (D)

City Council Ward 1

  • Brian Freeman (R)
  • Wayne "Dago" Tiblier (D)

City Council Ward 2

  • Charles Barnes (R)
  • Linda Davis (R)
  • Henry Toncrey Jr. (D)
  • Dana Trochessett (D)

City Council Ward 3

  • Teddy Harder (D)
  • Cindy Oliver (D)
  • Richard Quave (D)

City Council Ward 4

  • Andrew Balius (R)
  • Bob Bellman (R)

Councilman-At-Large

  • Oliver Diaz Sr. (R)

GAUTIER

Mayor

  • Richard A. Berryhill (R)
  • Maurice Gregory (I)
  • Joseph Pierce (R)
  • Ken Taylor (R)

Councilman-At-Large

  • Jeff Barnes (R)
  • Spencer Garrett (R)
  • Billy D. "Bimbo" Sanders (R)

City Council Ward 1

  • Jimmy Green (R)
  • Johnny Jones (R)

City Council Ward 2

  • Hurley Ray Guillotte (D)
  • Dick Paul (R)

City Council Ward 3

  • George Blazick (D)
  • Mike Phillips (R)
  • J.T. "Jim" Savage (R)

City Council Ward 4

  • Don Hansford (R)
  • Roosevelt Alexander Hubbard (D)
  • Jimmy D. McElroy (D)

GULFPORT

Mayor

  • Zachary Beasley (D)
  • Larry Benefield (R)
  • Harry N. Christovich (D)
  • Ken Combs (R)
  • Richard Harrsch (R)
  • Bob Lanham (D)
  • Gordon Lewis (I)
  • Katie Perron (D)
  • Bob Short (R)

City Council Ward 1

  • Claude Griffin (D)
  • Jimmie Jenkins (D)

City Council Ward 2

  • Robert R. Beaugez (D)
  • Dorothy J. McClendon (D)
  • John M. "Johnny" McKay Jr. (I)
  • Richard "Dickie" Moran (R)
  • Alice M. Harnisch-Ritchie (R)
  • Richard Rose (R)

City Council Ward 3

  • Ella Jean Holmes-Hines (D)

City Council Ward 4

  • William Dennis Austin (R)
  • Byron S. Banks (R)
  • Charles "C.J." Hantz (D)
  • Avel Ladner (R)
  • Kim Savant (R)

City Council Ward 5

  • Ricky Dombrowski (R)
  • Fred W. Gaston Sr. (I)
  • Howard Page (D)

City Council Ward 6

  • Charles E. Teston (R)
  • Walter Thomas (D)

City Council 7

  • Billy Hewes (R)
  • Mike Minnis (R)
  • Linda Johnson (D)
  • Mike Wilson (R)

 

LONG BEACH

Mayor

  • Robert E. Bass Jr. (R)
  • Harold Dean Dollar (R)

Alderman Ward 1

  • Gary J. Ponthieux (R)
  • J.O. "Buddy" Ray (R)
  • Milt Thomas (I)

Alderman Ward 2

  • Jimmy Levins (R)

Alderman Ward 3

  • Mike Bohlke (R)
  • Jerry Rouse (R)

Alderman Ward 4

  • Thomas A. Barcelona Sr. (R)
  • Joesph McNary (R)

Alerman Ward 5

  • Billy Skellie (R)

Alderman Ward 6

  • Richard Bennett (R)
  • Lester Garriga (R)

Alderman-At-Large

  • Allen D. Holder Jr. (R)
  • Wayne O'Neal (R)

 

MOSS POINT

Mayor

  • Archie H. Alford (I)
  • A. Jackie Elly (D)
  • Louis Jackson (D)
  • Cathenual "Cathy" Keeton (D)
  • Frank D. Lynn (D)
  • Bennie F. McLaughlin (D)
  • Ira S. Polk (D)
  • Dwight Ray (I)

Alderman-At-Large

  • Aniece R. Liddell (D)
  • John McKinney (D)
  • Bryan E. West (I)

Alderman Ward 1

  • Brian Connely (D)
  • Charles "Lonnie" Molden Sr. (D)

Alderman Ward 2

  • Henry "Leo" Beard (D)
  • Dave Rush (D)
  • Anthony O. Willis (D)

Alderman Ward 3

  • Gifford Eatman (D)
  • Willie R. Grizzell (D)
  • Nancy Mims Norvel (D)
  • C.W. Seaton (D)

Alderman Ward 4

  • Dennis "C.C." Biggs (D)
  • W.E. "Dubya" Bohl (R)
  • Alphonse R. Crosby (D)
  • M.A. "Shorty Middleton (D)

Alderman Ward 5

  • Thomas "Tommy" L. Hightower (I)
  • Jeff Walden (R)
  • C.G. "Gerry" Watts Jr. (D)

Alderman Ward 6

  • Pat Cameron (D)
  • M. Donald Cunningham (D)
  • Michael J. Rice (D)
  • John Welch (D)

 

OCEAN SPRINGS

Mayor

  • Seren Ainsworth (I)
  • Kevin V. Alves Sr. (I)
  • Arlon "Blackie" Coate (D)
  • Ross Dodds (I)
  • Joseph B. Garrard II (I)

Alderman-At-Large

  • Carolyn E. Frayser (I)
  • Danny Jalanivich (I)
  • Steve Robinson (I)
  • Alderman Ward 1
  • W.R. "Billy" Emile Jr. (I)
  • Neal J. Gambler (I)
  • Curtis J. Lloyd (I)
  • Terrence L. Mobley (D)

Alderman Ward 2

  • Matt McDonnell (I)
  • Brad Lemon (I)

Alderman Ward 3

  • Fred "Chic" Cody (I)
  • Clarence Hamilton Jr. (I)

Alderman Ward 4

  • Joe Carvin (I)
  • Larry Cosper (I)
  • Kirk Halstead (I)

Alderman Ward 5

  • Jerry Dalgo (I)
  • Paul Greg Denyer (I)

Alderman Ward 6

  • John Gill (I)
  • Martin Reeves (I)

 

PASCAGOULA

Mayor

  • Darlene Broussard (R)
  • Joe Cole (R)

Councilman-At-Large

  • Matthew Avara (R)

City Council Ward 1

  • Troy Parker (D)
  • Robert Stallworth Sr. (I)

City Council Ward 2

  • Bebe Sutherland (R)
  • Gerald A. Stoddard (R)
  • George L. Wolverton Sr. (R)

City Council Ward 3

  • Joe Abston (R)
  • Dennie Byrd (R)
  • Billy G. Crocker (R)
  • Robert Harris (R)
  • Billy Ray Krebs (R)

City Council Ward 4

  • Mike Mangum (R)
  • Rodney Snow (R)

City Council Ward 5

  • Robert Keith Belcher (R)
  • Sarah Jim Boykin (R)
  • Joe McRee (R)

 

PASS CHRISTIAN

Mayor

  • Billy McDonald (R)
  • Patricia Broussard Judice (D)

Alderman-At-Large

  • Leo "Chipper" McDermott (R)

Alderman Ward 1

  • Jeff Emerson (R)
  • Howard A. McKissack (R)

Alderman Ward 2

  • Joe Piernas (D)

Alderman Ward 3

  • N. Michael Antoine (D)

Alderman Ward 4

  • Donald Moore (R)

PICAYUNE

Mayor

  • Frank Egger (D)
  • Greg Mitchell (D) 
  • Ted Slack (D)
  • Woody Spiers (R)

Precinct 1

  • Gary Cooper (D)
  • Garlan Lee (R)
  • Lucian Roberson (R)
  • David Fred Smith (I)

Precinct 2

  • Jonas Bates (D)
  • Terry Lynn Bogan Bumpers (D)
  • Donald L. Parker (D)
  • J.D. Underwood (D)

Precinct 3

  • Wayne Drexler (D)
  • Jeff Smith (D)
  • Mark Thorman (R)
  • Kathy Watts (R)

Precinct 4

  • Mary Carter (D)
  • Leavern Guy (D)

Precinct 5

  • Jerry Bounds (R)
  • J.P. Burns Jr. (R)
  • Keith Fendley (D)
  • Jonh Goss Sr. (D)

 

POPLARVILLE

Mayor

  • Billy Spiers (D)

Alderman-At-Large

  • Ronald "Weasle"Dunston (D)
  • John A. Grant Jr. (D)
  • M.L. "Sonny" Knight (D)
  • Don Lee (D)
  • Anne Smith (D)
  • James M. "Michael" Spiers (D)
  • James E. Stogner Sr. (D)
  • Byron L. Wells (D)
  • Deborah L. Wells (D)

 

WIGGINS

Mayor

  • N. Russell Hatten (R)
  • Brian Jones (I)
  • Ferris B. O'Neal (D)
  • Charles F. "Pete" Wilson (R)

Alderman-At-Large

  • Peyton Robertson (I)
  • Henry D. Sykes (D)

Alderman Ward 1

  • Darrell Berry (D)

Alderman Ward 2

  • B.G. Jerry Alexander (D)
  • Belinda A. Evans (R)
  • Donna Rouse (R)

Alderman Ward 3

  • Ronnie Purvis (R)

Alderman Ward 4

  • Bill Prout (R)

All information is complete and correct to the best of our knowledge. Please submit all corrections and additions to gcummins@wlox.com.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • "Egg"cellent Easter Weather

    "Egg"cellent Easter Weather

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:18 AM EDT2018-04-01 14:18:42 GMT
    (Photo source: file)(Photo source: file)

    The forecast for Easter Sunday looks “egg-cellent.” 

    More >>

    The forecast for Easter Sunday looks “egg-cellent.” 

    More >>

  • Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunday, April 1 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-04-01 13:16:03 GMT
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

  • American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:42 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:42:32 GMT
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg huntAmerican Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly