Long Beach skipper and crew win GYA 420 Championship

It was a test of sailing speed and skill on the Mississippi Gulf Coast this weekend. Young sailors representing eight clubs in the Gulf Yachting Association sailed seven races over the course of the weekend to decide the Gulf Yachting Association 420 Champion.

David Beaudry, of Fort Walton Yacht Club, was on the Coast to defend his title against some stiff competition. The weather was perfect for racing with a moderate breeze.

After day one of racing, Ricky Welch, of Long Beach Yacht Club, was tied with Beaudry for first place with six points apiece. After two races on the second day, Welch and Beaudry remained tied for first with just one race left to decide the championship.

Welch and crew, Grant Johnson, won the FYA 420 Championship in the last race. Beaudry and crew, Ian Hunter, brought home second place and skipper Grant Kalil and crew, Crockett Collier, out of Gulfport, brought home third place.

