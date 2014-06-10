Mississippi Power, Singing River Electric give trucks to Scouts

Jerry Moore (left), executive director of Pine Burr Area Council of Boy Scouts, accepts truck keys and title for a gently used service truck donated by Singing River Electric CEO and general manager Mike Smith.

Mississippi Power Electric Serviceman and Troop 2 Scout Master Keith Kingrey (right) hands over the keys to a truck donated by the company to the Pine Burr Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America. Francis Farmer (left) and Taylor Wagner accepted the key

Life just got a little bit easier for the Pine Burr Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America thanks to Mississippi Power and Singing River Electric. On Tuesday, the power companies donated two used pickup trucks to be used at Camp Tiak in Wiggins to haul equipment all over South Mississippi.

The Pine Burr Area Council, which serves 17 counties in Southern Mississippi, has been without a truck since a fire claimed their last truck almost six months ago.

"A donation like this is the lifeblood of our operation. We're 100 percent self-funded non-profit, so without donations, we wouldn't be able to survive," said Scout Executive Director Jerry Moore. Singer River Electric trucks are maintained by employees and replaced based on mileage and usage.

Mississippi Power officials say they usually keep trucks in circulation for eight to 10 years before some get a second chance at life to haul supplies. This truck's second chance will come by serving Scouts.

"In this situation, we identified a truck that fit the needs of the Boy Scouts and began working to make this donation happen. We're happy to turn the keys over to such a safety-conscience organization," said Mississippi Power Fleet Services Manager Jason Smith.

"This is the third time in recent year that we have donated a truck to the Boy Scouts," said Singing River Electric CEO Mike Smith. "The trucks have served our customers well, but still have good left in them, and we know the Boy Scouts will put them to good use."

"Mississippi Power and the Boy Scouts both place safety as core values in their organizations, and just like Mississippi Power, the Boy Scouts have a tradition of service and integrity," said Mississippi Power Vice President of Customer Services Organization Jeff Franklin. "They are a tremendous community partner, and we hope this donation will help them continue their mission of building the next generation of Mississippi's leaders."

Copyright 2014 WLOX. All rights reserved.