Bobby Bradley drafted by Indians, Ole Miss' Chris Ellis picked by Angels

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

After being projected somewhere between rounds 2-5, Harrison Central first baseman Bobby Bradley was selected by the Cleveland Indians in the third round with the 97th overall pick. 

Bradley hit for a .340 batting average, six home runs and 29 walks in 22 games for the Red Rebels in his senior season for head coach Pat Olmi. 

If Cleveland doesn't offer Bradley money that equals what would be given a first- or second-round pick, he will be sticking with his commitment to LSU. He's expected to make his decision in the next couple of days since LSU summer classes begin June 9th.

Ole Miss pitcher Chris Ellis received the call that he'd been drafted by the Los Angeles Angels with the 88th overall pick in the third round. 

The Rebels' junior starting pitcher struggled during his sophomore season with a 5.57 ERA, but turned things around with a 1.81 ERA this season. 

