Former St. Stanislaus pitcher Jacob Lindgren selected by Yankees

Following an early exit in the NCAA baseball postseason, Mississippi State left-handed pitcher and former St. Stanislaus Rock-a-Chaw Jacob Lindgren's availability at the MLB First Year Player Draft also made an early exit.

Lindgren was drafted by the New York Yankees in the second round with the 55th overall pick.

He's the first player from the Mississippi Gulf Coast to hear his name called in a draft that is expected to have numerous kids from the coast hear their names.

LSU's Aaron Nola was selected seventh overall by the Philadelphia Phillies after a dominant junior season for Paul Mainieri and the Tigers.

Harrison Central's Bobby Bradley, who was rated as the 68th best prospect according to MLB.com, was not drafted in the first two rounds. The longer he is left available, as well as a decrease in expected compensation offered by the team that drafts him, will increase the likelihood of him joining LSU for next season.

George County pitcher Justin Steele and Ole Miss pitcher Chris Ellis are also still available after the first day of the draft.

Rounds 3-10 will be streamed live on MLB.com beginning at noon Friday.

